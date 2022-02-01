Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

CHGG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 3,284,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,267. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -441.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

