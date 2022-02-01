Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $132.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,650. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,499 shares of company stock worth $28,197,243. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

