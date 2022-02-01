Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

