Century Communities (CCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCS opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.