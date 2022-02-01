Centric Swap Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.