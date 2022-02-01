Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $87.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.