Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

