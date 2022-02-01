Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.