Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

