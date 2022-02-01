Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $953,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

