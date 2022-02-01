Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

