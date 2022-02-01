Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDEV opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

