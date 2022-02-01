CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

CX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,628. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

