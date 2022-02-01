Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.68 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

