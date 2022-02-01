CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
