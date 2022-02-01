CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 881,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 122,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

