CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

