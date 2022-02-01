Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Up 110.5% in January

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPARU opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

