Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CUK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. 3,852,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,525. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

