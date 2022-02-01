CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $7.16 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

