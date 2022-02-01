Carlson Capital L P Sells 2,506 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE FRT traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $125.46. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

