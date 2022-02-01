Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,458. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

