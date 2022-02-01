Carlson Capital L P Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 26,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.