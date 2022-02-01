Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 900,000 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,621,000. SciPlay accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $5,899,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $5,530,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 185,432 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPL. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,026. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.