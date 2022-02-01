Carlson Capital L P Acquires 35,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aramark by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 927,026 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aramark by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

