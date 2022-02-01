Carlson Capital L P Acquires 151,900 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 1.4% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.85% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

