Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 121,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,418. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

