CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

