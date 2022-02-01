CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lowered its stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.99% of CareMax worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $127,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

