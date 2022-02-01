Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 238,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

