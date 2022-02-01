Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Critical Analysis

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.45% 1.53% Eagle Bancorp 42.16% 13.54% 1.55%

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capstar Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.52 $24.70 million $2.07 10.36 Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.40 $132.22 million $5.43 11.04

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Capstar Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

