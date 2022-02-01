Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.