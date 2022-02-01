Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CSWC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.