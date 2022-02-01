Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

NYSE ED opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.