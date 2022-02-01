Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 22,793 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 106.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 335,873 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,422.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

