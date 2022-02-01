Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 105,563 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 518,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

REAL opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,258 shares of company stock worth $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

