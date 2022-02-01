Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.60 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.