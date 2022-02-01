Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,248 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

