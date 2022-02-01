Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after buying an additional 866,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

