Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. 3,023,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.