Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$648,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,556,276.56.

Jay Ellery Froc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total transaction of C$103,056.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$28.84 and a 1 year high of C$67.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.53. The company has a market cap of C$76.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

