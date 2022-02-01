Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($10.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.89) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. cut their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.05).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 471.40 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($11.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 598.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.38.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,266.20).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

