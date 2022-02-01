Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.72. 10,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 321,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

