Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $166.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.87.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.