Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

