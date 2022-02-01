Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Calian Group has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.50.
Calian Group Company Profile
