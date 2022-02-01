Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Calian Group has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.50.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.