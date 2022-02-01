Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.