Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $74.11 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,788 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $608.59 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.