Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

