Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 343,442 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,879,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,442 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $136,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,499 shares of company stock worth $28,197,243 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

