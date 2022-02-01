Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 198,582 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $103,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $358.53 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $226.29 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.